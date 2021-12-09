Stretch Your Dollar: Safe ways to buy gift cards during the holidays

(WTNH) — Tis the season for making a list and checking it twice. And for the tough people to shop for, there are always gift cards.

They’re easy and one of the top gifts people want to receive this year.

But while it’s an easy buy, you need to be careful to ensure you’re money is protected.

We Live Security has tips to avoid holiday gift card scams.

First, only buy from retailers that store gift cards in locked cases. Another tip is to buy gift cards that feature pins.

If you buy online, purchase directly from the retailer rather than discount stores.

Never buy a gift card that appears to be tampered with. So pay close attention as you bring it to the cashier.

It’s a top gift to give and receive. Remember, if you get a gift card, use it as quickly as possible to cut your chances of falling victim to a Grinch. Because there’s no added protection, once the money is spent on those cards, it’s gone.

The best deals usually come from big retailers this time of year. Often in the form of something called a gogo, give one and get one where you can. Bonus cards this time of year when you buy a gift card.