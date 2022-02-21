(WTNH) – In a time of historic price increases, what do these sales weekends really mean for price drops?

We are stretching your dollar with why you may want to act quickly if there’s a big-ticket item you need.

Prices are up across the board, but holiday sales weekend may be the only opportunity to get a discount if you really need to buy something now.

“The one thing that you’re probably going to find the biggest discounts on this weekend is mattresses, so if you are in the market for a new mattress, this is the weekend to do that. You’ll usually find them for anywhere from 50 percent to 70 percent off,” said Jill Gonzalez, an analyst at Wallethub.

Another category for savings is seasonal items like coats and outdoor gear. JCPenney has up to 80 percent off, including a boy’s midweight puffer for $20. Other clothing sales include Adidas having 30 percent off the whole site with code SCORE. Plus, there are some tech items on sale. Amazon has the Airpod Pros for $174, which is about $16 off the price the Airpods have been hovering at since Christmas but still above the $160 low price that hit last year on Black Friday.

“Even though it might seem like stores have less pressure this year to knock off prices because there is less inventory, there’s still demand and stores still have to kind of fight their way back to what they were doing pre-pandemic. Now more than ever, it’s so easy to quickly do your homework and compare sales online,” Gonzalez said.

Many online tools like the price trackers Honey and Camel Camel Camel can show you the price of a product over the last 30 to 90 days.

“If you don’t have to buy it now, you don’t necessarily need to buy those appliances and big-ticket items, but it’s unlikely that those costs will rebound quickly, so don’t expect that in a few months we’ll see a significant chance,” said Regina Conway, consumer expert for Slickdeals.

After today, the next retail holiday may not happen until Memorial Day.