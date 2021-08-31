Stretch your Dollar: Sales on summer gear starting ahead of Labor Day weekend

(GMA) — Less than a week to Labor Day and from outdoor gear to back-to-school essentials, we are stretching your dollar with how to scoop the sales before the biggest shopping weekend of the summer begins.

The biggest deals we see, as we transition seasons, are on outdoor furniture and grills, warm weather clothing, and camping gear.

Hitha Herzog said, “Retailers are still trying to play catch up with the inventory that didn’t sell in 2020 because of the pandemic.”

Both Lowes and Home Depot have sales on grills. The Nexgrill Evolution stainless steel 5-burner propane grill is $100 off at Home Depot normally for $349 but is now $249. Lowes has a Z Grills 550A 590 SQ in pellet grill/smoker combo for $50-off that was $439 and is now $389. And camping/outdoor gear is discounted across the board.

Other categories seeing price drops? Laptops.

Herzog said, “A lot of these students returning back to their classrooms for the first time in 18 months. So you’re seeing the demand for laptops go up and retailers want to meet the demand at price points that the customers want to purchase those laptops at.”

Walmart offering an HP 15.6-inch Windows laptop for $249 that’s $130 off the suggested price of $379

And the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 tablet at Best Buy went from $959 down to $699; that’s $260 off.

GMA also found Adidas offering 33% off with the code “ALLACCESS”

And, this is days out from the actual Labor Day holiday weekend. Clothing may even be marked down even more as the weekend approaches.