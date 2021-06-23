Stretch your Dollar: Save money with small changes at home this summer

(WTNH) — Summer is here and as you get ready to leave for vacation, money may be tight. We are stretching your dollar with three quick ways to save around your home.

The first is easy: have you replaced your air conditioner’s filter? It’s easy to overlook but the replacement is cheap and instantly improves your machine’s efficiency.

Next, make as many meals outside as possible. Time to fire up the grill. Baking or cooking inside only heats up your home, which will lead you to rev up your AC.

Lastly, take advantage of cool nights and turn the AC down or off. Open windows that can cross ventilate with a fan to keep things comfortable.

These small steps can make a big difference on your energy bill, freeing up cash to spend on your family this summer.

It’s a good idea to set up a saving goal and spending budget now as well so you don’t overspend on those vacations and dinners out. You may be doing more of now that COVID restrictions have loosened.