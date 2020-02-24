Stretch Your Dollar: Saving for retirement

You work hard and dream of living the life you’ve want in your retirement years, but as Americans live longer, how can we be sure we’ll have enough money?

The big thing to be doing is saving more on a consistent basis. The best way to do that is to do it automatically. Personal Finance Ambassador Jean Chatzky says on average, 60% of people fear they won’t have enough to retire. So, it’s time to close the gap! She says the goal you should set for yourself is 15%.

Until you’re saving a good 15% of whatever it is you’re earning on a consistent basis, you should be boosting your numbers. She says don’t worry if that doesn’t happen tomorrow – or even in the next couple of years. Just keep it as a goal and nudge yourself toward it when you can.

It’s especially important for women since they’re statistically less likely than men to be saving enough for retirement.

Women have traditionally been a little bit less likely to take investment risks. We’re more likely to stash money in a savings account where it’s not going to keep pace with taxes and inflation. It’s not going to earn for our future.

A good resource online is AceYourRetirement.org. It’ll help you come up with a plan designed for your lifestyle and goals.

Another good goal to have in mind is work to live a lifestyle within a budget. Starting that as early as you can not only makes it easier to save, but you’ll find you can retire early when you’re not spending years trying to get out of debt.