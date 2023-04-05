Conn. (WTNH) — Spring is always a good time to de-clutter your home — like sorting through those old cell phones, tablets, and laptops that have been stowed away for a while.

“I think a lot of us just have these piles of old tech collecting dust, sitting there thinking, maybe someday I might need it,” Bridget Carey, senior editor of CNET, said. “But no, no, no, don’t let it sit there too long.”

Carey said getting rid of those electronics can make space and even make you money.

“Some websites will offer to pay you, or you can even go to a big box store and you’ll get some cash or store credit,” Carey said.

You can compare best offers on websites like Decluttr, Gazelle, and Amazon.

“I have a really old iPhone, an iPhone six plus this thing — it is a little clunky, but it works, and I can get $20 for it,” Carey said. “One site offered me 20. If I went to Best Buy, they’d offer me 15.”

Carey said that even items that are well past their prime can sell if you’re patient.

“Here’s an iPad mini came out in 2012,” Carey said. “Apple’s not giving me squat for this. But because it’s in good condition and it works just fine, my kids have been using it for a while. I can make money off eBay.”

And you might be surprised by what you can resell — like DVDs and CDs, or a pair of used earbuds.

“These are my Powerbeats pro earbuds that have been in my ear for years now and I could still make $25 for these things,” Carey said.

If selling or exchanging your tech isn’t an option, Carey suggests seeing if someone else can put it to good use.