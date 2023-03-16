Conn. (WTNH) — Have you started saving money for retirement? It can be challenging with our day-to-day expenses. We are Stretching Your Dollar with some advice to get started.

No matter how old you are, you might want to consider investing in your retirement. And although it may seem premature, financial expert Farnoosh Torabi said that young people should look into alternative retirement plans instead of relying on social security.

“These days, it’s really important to save for retirement on our own,” Torabi said. “For many who are maybe in their twenties or just starting out, Social Security is not a guarantee.”

Torabi suggested considering all of the different investment options in the workplace like 401K accounts or traditional plans such as Roth Iras and brokerage accounts.

“The good thing about a 401k or other sort of workplace retirement account is that you can always adjust your contribution,” Torabi said. “Start with something small, start with, you know, 2% or 3% of your paycheck.”

People in their fifties might want to consider different types of insurance options like long-term care insurance — which covers services that your basic health plan does not — including assistance with everyday tasks.

“People who invest in this starting in age 50 will very likely use it by the time they reach their seventies and older,” Torabi said.

And for those approaching retirement, it’s not too late to start saving and investing on your own.

Torabi said it’s best to have a back-up plan for unexpected costs. And remember — even if you do receive social security, it might not be enough to fully finance your life.