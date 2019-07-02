Stretch Your Dollar: Saving money while traveling abroad

(WTNH) — As you prepare to travel abroad, you may be looking for any possible way to save money.

We are stretching your dollar with some easy shortcuts from money.com.

First, figure out which of your cards is a fee-free card. A growing number of cards are offering this. If you don’t have one, it may be worth it to get one before you go as the fee can sometimes be 3% of whatever it is you’re paying for.

Next, pay with a credit card even if yours isn’t “fee free.” That’s because credit cards have the best conversion rate.

Number three is to pay with local currency even when using your credit card! You may not realize that’s an option but paying in dollars will cost you more than if you use their currency.

Since you will need cash for tips and other items, you want to be smart about where you get it.

Number 4 is skip the airport currency exchange, instead go to an ATM and get everything you need in one transaction if you can so you don’t get hit with multiple fees.

Lastly, pay with cash dollars if possible. If you’re going somewhere you don’t have to exchange . Try offering to pay in dollars first.

Money.com says you’ll be surprised how many people want the dollar and will give you a better rate.