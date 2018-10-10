Stretch Your Dollar

Stretch Your Dollar: Saving on car costs

Oct 10, 2018

Updated: Oct 10, 2018 07:30 AM EDT

Stretch Your Dollar: Saving on car costs

(WTNH) - For many of us, having a car is an important part of our daily lives. But, it's a major purchase that can drain your bank account for years.

We are stretching your dollar with five simple things you can do right now to save on car costs.

Insurance, gas, oil changes and repairs, some of the many car costs that can drain your wallet. But there are ways to keep your car's demands at a minimum.

One tip is to take a defensive driving course. Safe and careful drivers are cheaper to insure.

According to AARP, taking a driver's ed class could save you up to $200 annually with your insurance company. 

Another idea from AARP is to use cruise control. It can reduce highway fuel usage by 7-percent. 
Depending on how you drive and how far, you could save as much as $70 per year. 

Tip three is to be smart about gas. Gasing up likely eats up much of your car budget. So, find the cheapest prices in your area by downloading apps like Gas-Buddy or Waze.

And several grocery stores or credit cards offer loyalty points that can be used at gas stations. 

Tip four is to keep your tires properly inflated. The EPA says driving with properly inflated tires can improve your gas mileage up to 3-percent. 

And the final tip is take good care of your car. That means keeping up with regular oil changes, air-filter replacements and  even something as simple as a new wiper blades can keep those engines revving longer. 

