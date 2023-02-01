Conn. (WTNH) — It’s Car Insurance Day, and with the cost of everything going up, we’re Stretching Your Dollar with the best moves you can make this month to ensure you’re paying the best rate.

It’s February and the winter months may have you checking your home and vehicle to ensure they’re prepared for colder temperatures. While you’re looking for ways to save, experts say not to overlook your car insurance — an expense that can be easy to forget about is just as easy to get lowered.

MSN has four auto insurance moves you can make to ensure you’re paying the best price.

The first is to shop around for a better rate. Doing a little research can lead to lower premium rates, so it may be well worth your time.

Next, ask your insurer if you qualify for a discount. Maybe you’ve recently had a change in jobs, or are perhaps working from home more than you used to. You could be missing out on a lower rate, especially if they find you’re driving less.

Number three: see if it makes sense to increase your deductible. If you’re a safe driver in a safe neighborhood, you may consider raising your deductible to see if you can save on premium costs. Just a warning: it will mean you’ll have to pay more in the event of an accident.

Lastly, if you’re not already, consider bunding with your homeowner’s insurance to save.

It’s easy to forget about your auto insurance once you set it. So, take a moment on Car Insurance Day to see if there are savings you’re missing out on.

Of course, you can work on being eligible for future savings by being a cautious driver and live and park in areas where your vehicle won’t get broken into.