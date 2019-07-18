1  of  3
Stretch Your Dollar: Saving on energy costs

Stretch Your Dollar

by: Laura Hutchinson

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — We are expecting the hottest temperatures of the season this weekend in Connecticut. As you crank the AC, you are probably expecting to spend a pretty penny on energy costs. We are stretching your dollar with three ways to offset some of those cost increases.

First, fans use roughly 1/60th of the energy air conditioners use. If you have a good ceiling fan, those can help you save up to 40 percent on electricity.

Next, stop feeding the vampires! Even if it’s for this weekend only, unplug all the electronics that are sucking up energy while you’re not using them.

Reports are you can save five to eight percent over time if you make this a part of your routine. Electronics included in this technique are the TVs, power cords, phone chargers, and computers. Basically, anything that’s plugged in and not in use.

Lastly, remember that energy companies charge more during peak hours! So, if it’s possible, do your cooking, laundry, or dishes after 6 p.m. Simply doing these chores early morning or late at night can reduce your footprint on the grid.

