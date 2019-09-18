Stretch Your Dollar: Saving on increasing gas prices

(WTNH) — It’s going to start costing you a little more to get around. An attack on a major global supplier of oil is driving gas prices up. We are stretching your dollar with four ways to minimize the impact on your wallet.

Money Crashers suggests you first inflate your tires. Properly inflated tires can increase your fuel efficiency by 3%.

Another tip is to take slow rides. Rapid acceleration and braking can lower your fuel efficiency by 15-30%.

Try the Gas Buddy app if you haven’t already. It’s a quick way to find the lowest gas prices, wherever you are traveling.

Lastly, higher gas prices mean food will also get expensive, so this is a good time to buy in bulk. Things like canned food, beans, dry pasta, peanut butter and other grains keep well over time. Buying more veggies over meat is a saving as well.

The global movement “Meatless Monday” states a family can save $80-$100 a month by skipping meat one day a week.

