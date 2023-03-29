(WTNH) — If you’re looking to get away this summer, a road trip is typically a cost-effective option. But inflation may have you tapping the breaks.

We’re Stretching Your Dollar with what you can do to get plans back into gear.

With inflation impacting everything from gas, food, and everything in-between, your cost-effective road trip may be looking more expensive.

BankRate has tips so your plans don’t deflate:

First, map out your drive ahead of time to ensure you are taking the most efficient route.

Save on food by looking out for special meal deals and discounts with the help of Groupon and OpenTable.

Also, consider a gas rewards credit card that can help offset high costs at the tank. Remember to use apps like GasBuddy or Gas Guru to find the cheapest gas stations along the way.

Experts said the high prices shouldn’t keep you inside this summer season; if you plan on staying in a hotel, don’t wait to book, as last-minute reservations tend to cost more.

It’s also possible to increase fuel efficiency, like taking out any unnecessary luggage adding weight to your car and making sure your tires are properly inflated.