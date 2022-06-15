Conn. (WTNH) — As temperatures climb, so do utility bills.

“Having watched the way that the gas and groceries went sky rocketing, I’m really nervous to see what the air conditioning cost is going to be,” Jenny Johnson said. “Not being able to plan for that is scary.”

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, many regions across the country are seeing price hikes.

“You’re seeing overall inflation rampant across the country, so you’re seeing strong demand across the board, pretty much in energy,” Scott Fischer, managing member of Ciel Power, said.

However, experts like Fischer said there are ways you can save money this summer.

Fischer’s biggest tip: perform an energy audit where you or a technician examine the entire home for energy inefficiencies.

“That audit will provide you with a list of recommendations, things that are specific and unique to your home that you can go ahead and install or upgrade,” Fischer said.



According to the Department of Energy, you can save as much as 10% a year on cooling by simply turning your thermostat up 7 to 10 degrees for eight hours a day.

Other little things that can add up: