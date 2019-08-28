Stretch Your Dollar: Saving on your cellphone bill with a family plan

(WTNH)– For many families, cellphones are one of the biggest monthly expenses. We are stretching your dollar with a trend that’s saving family, friends and even co-workers a lot of money by working together.

Trying to save money on your cellphone bill? Think about finding a cellphone family to join.

The Wall Street Journal reports family plans are growing in popularity among non-family groups like friends, neighbors, roommates or even co-workers. And the savings of a family plan can be substantial.

If you have four lines on a plan each person could save as much $35. And family plans with even two people can offer savings of $10 per person.

A couple of tips for how to make a family plan work with non family members. Make sure you have one person who is the administrator of the plan to keep track of the charges. Sharing a spreadsheet can help members track expenses. And communicate with one another when the bill arrives.

Lastly, always make sure you pay on time so you can keep enjoying the savings that comes with the plan.