Stretch Your Dollar: Savings on your favorite items for National Splurge Day

It’s been a long few months in quarantine, and with life starting to get back to normal in Connecticut, it may be a good time to treat yourself since National Splurge Day is tomorrow! We are stretching your dollar with how you can save on your favorite things.

Whether a trip to the spa, that new device, or maybe it’s just a good book, it’s National Splurge Day this week and dealnews.com experts say it’s a good week to plug into your favorite things and set yourself up for savings whenever you decide to splurge.

Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst, says start with following their social media accounts.

“I also like to sign up for my favorite store’s newsletters so if there’s a sale or special going on. I’m one of the first ones to know.”

She says everyone deserves to splurge, but it’s not a time to blow your budget. Consider holding off on items that will likely go on sale soon.

“If you’re hoping to snag a new laptop for splurge day, I would hold off a little bit longer. Obviously, Black Friday has the best deals for those items but even just waiting for until the back to school sales start to roll out next month, you can find a better deal.”

If you’re considering a big purchase, remember to ask about return policies. If you’ll have to pay return shipping for restocking fees, browser extensions are another way to save longterm.

“It’s not like it’ll save you that much when you’re making the purchase, but that really adds up over time and then a few months later you get a check for like $50 because you’ve been using it consistently.”

And as you get ready to spend, don’t forget about dad! Tomorrow, we’ll have Fathers Day Deals!