Stretch Your Dollar: Shopping for Memorial Day deals

Memorial Day is a week away and with social distancing, observances will look a little different this year. One thing that you can count on – the shopping deals will be there as they are each year! We are stretching your dollar with how you may need to look in different places for them with so many stores closed.

There may not be the parades and crowded cookout this socially distant Memorial Day, but you can bank on finding a good deal.

“You can probably expect to see more aggressive discounts than we’ve seen in the past.”

Memorial Day is a holiday known for saving on everything from new cars to clothing. While that may ring true again this year, dealnews.com‘s Michael Bonebright says retailers are focusing on shoppers spending more time at home.

“I think we’re going to see a lot of products that are geared toward the home and geared toward having fun at home. So great deals on grills, great deals on patio furniture, things like that,” Bonebright.

You may also find your shopping needs have changed this year. Look for deals on a spring and summer wardrobe as you prepare to go back to work.

Keep a close eye on the clearance sections this year. With fewer people shopping, stores need to clear shelves to prepare for fall. Expect to see a bigger selection of mark-downs this year.

“Normally we would say look for in-store coupons. This year I think it’s all happening online… and that goes for the marketing too. You’ll see more advertisements this year on Facebook, Instagram and your email. They know people are home scrolling their phones.”

And remember to shop local whenever you can. They need your support this year more than ever.