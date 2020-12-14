Stretch Your Dollar: Shopping on ‘Green Monday’

(WTNH) — Monday, Dec. 14, is a big day for holiday shopping. That’s because it’s Free Shipping Day, and retailers are also marking prices down for “Green Monday.”

News 8 is stretching your dollar with why you’ll want to make moves online.

If you’re shopping online this year and haven’t completed purchases yet, today’s the day you want to do it.

Green Monday marks the last big shopping event of the season so expect to see deals.

“Because of that, they’re [retailers] incentivizing customers will all sorts of deals, so you’ll see deals at Target, Amazon…you name it,” said Coupon Cabin’s Andrew Gretchko.

Hundreds of retailers will also provide free ground shipping. Getchko said if you want to pay the lowest price, it’s the day to close the deal.

“You can shop later, but you’ll have to pay the fee. You’ll pay for two-day air, next day air; this is the last day where ground shipping will get there even with that increased workload as you said.”

As you shop, keep websites like Retail Me Not and Coupon Cabin at your fingertips, where you can find additional markdowns or cash back offers.

“We are going to round up all those deals so you can find them all in one place, make it nice and easy for you,” Gretchko explained.

He said if it is yourself that you’re shopping for, and it’s a TV you want, that’s one of those items you may not find the best deal on today. The next best shopping day for TV is right before the Super Bowl.

More on Green Monday can be found on Coupon Cabin’s website.