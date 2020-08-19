Stretch Your Dollar: Shopping smart for back to school supplies

Whether at home or in school, kids are getting back to learning soon. You can save money this ta free week on clothing, but what about supplies? We’re stretching your dollar as we approach an uncertain back-to-school amid a pandemic.

Experts suggest you shop smart, in case the learning changes from in-classroom to home. Saving tip number one: buy in bulk.

Pool resources with a group of parents who have to buy the same items for their kids, the supplies, hand sanitizer and masks. Then split the cost to save money.

Bargain tip number two– match prices. According to a recent NerdWallet survey, about four out of five parents don’t always do this and leave money on the table.

Another suggestion from NerdWallet-is to buy refurbished laptops or computers instead of new ones. Just make sure it comes with a warranty.



Bargain tip number three– take the bundle approach and buy pre-packed boxes of supplies online. Alok Deshpande, Financial Expert, SmartPath Financial “Standing in the aisles at a Walmart or a Target is tough. And so, you save time and headache if you get the bundle.”

Online sites like schooltoolbox.com allow you to search for pre-built boxes for participating schools.

We’ve priced those out to see if you bought them individually versus the bundle. You almost always save on the bundle than versus buying individually. And more importantly, you save time and a headache.”

Even if you’re done with school shopping, don’t lose sight of the price drop. Getting more of your child’s favorite supplies at a cheaper price means you’ll have more ready in the winter or spring if they need any refills, replacements or maybe their teacher needs them.