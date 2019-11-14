Stretch Your Dollar: Should you buy used baby items?

There are three big-ticket baby items moms would love to borrow from others or buy used to save money – car seats, strollers and cribs. But experts will tell you not to.

However, when money is tight, buying used may be your only option sometimes. We are stretching your dollar with what to look for before you do.

These come to us from Consumer Reports. For car seats, you may not realize it, but there are expiration dates. You’ll want to know what the expiration date is of the seat you’re considering as well as if it has ever been involved in a crash to know if the structural integrity could be comprised. Also keep in mind if it’s been recalled. Consumer Reports has an interactive decision chart to help guide you.

For strollers, Consumer Reports says only consider models made after September 10, 2015. That’s when federal safety standards changed. Also, check the recall list and inspect the stroller to ensure brakes work and wheels lock.

For cribs, you’ll want one manufactured after June 28th, 2011 when safety standards changed. One that’s certified by the juvenile products manufacturers association and have a third party to inspect it. Imagine the wear and tear when toddlers tug on the rails or how parts can loosen when stored in a humid environment.