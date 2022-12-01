Conn. (WTNH) — As you jump for sales this holiday season for new items for yourself or a gift for others, you may be faced with the question: Should you get insurance?

Leondra, a Virginia resident, is a serial phone-smasher. She said this is her third phone in the last year, which cost her over $1,000 — money she said could be used towards a vacation instead.

This makes her an obvious candidate for some form of tech insurance.

Thomas Germain, senior tech reporter of Consumer Reports, said that there are a lot of options. If a phone breaks or has a cracked screen, the insurance will make it a little cheaper to get it repaired.

The first distinction is whether you need a warranty or insurance.

“With the actual gadget insurance, there’s usually two different kinds,” Germain said. “There’s like a basic coverage plan that costs a little bit less, but still a few hundred dollars, typically. And they’ll cover it if you break your phone or if you drop it. Then there’s the more expensive comprehensive insurance will cover anything from theft to you lose your phone, you drop it in the water.”

But where should you purchase coverage? There are five major options: retailers like Walmart and Target, cellphone companies, third-party companies, credit cards, and even homeowners insurance.

However, another factor to consider is which policies will give you a new phone ASAP and which will make you pay out-of-pocket and put in for a reimbursement. Some may even make you give up your phone for a little while.

Do the math — not everyone needs the extra cost.

“If you’re a little more careful, if you take precautions, the insurance plan probably doesn’t make sense for you,” Germain said.

For Leondra, she’s decided that she will be jumping on an insurance plan ASAP.

“If I do drop it and it gets destroyed, at least I’ll have insurance I won’t have to shell out thousands of dollars for a new phone,” Leondra said.