Stretch Your Dollar: Simple ways to cut down monthly bills by looking at streaming services

(WTNH) – Now to simple ways to cut down on those monthly bills. You may be spending a fortune on cable and streaming services without realizing it.

We are stretching your dollar with how some people are cutting those costs.

“I just sort of mentally added up in my head. And then I actually dug out my credit card statements and looked,” said Ann Carns.

Financial advice expert Ann Carns binging her favorite shows began feeling the pinch on her wallet.

“Before we knew it, we had four maybe or five streaming services and when I got the cable bill in, it was just under $400,” Carns said.

Now with so many cable and streaming options available, monthly statements may contain charges many customers don’t expect. While a basic cable bill may be advertised for less than $30, as shown in the latest FCC findings, you can easily end up paying upwards of $70 if you go for expanded basic service.

Then, many cable users opt into bundled services with an additional set, top box rentals, free streaming trials that expire, and other fees tacked on. It all adds up quickly.

Carns got smart cutting her $400 monthly cable and streaming bill nearly in half. Her first step was losing what she didn’t use.

“I had this phone line, but we hadn’t used it for years,” Carns said.

Step two was opting for flexibility.

“You could say, well, you know, we’ll get this service with there are two shows on it that the family wants to watch,” Carns said.

Lastly, call your providers to say you want to suspend your services and are ready to move on.

“It struck me that they’re a little bit more open to negotiating or being more flexible with consumers than may they have been in the past,” Carns said.

All it takes to get started is to print out your bank transactions, take a look at where your money is going and consider what’s too high for the amount of time you’re actually using it.