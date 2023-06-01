Conn. (WTNH) — With high airfares, some travelers are cutting costs using a technique airlines aren’t happy about. It comes with risks. We are Stretching Your Dollar with what “Skiplagging” is.

Say a nonstop flight from New York to Los Angeles is 500 bucks? But a flight to Seattle with a layover in L.A. is $300. Some travelers are skipping that second flight altogether and just staying in L.A.

“If they catch you doing this, they do reserve the right to go after you for more money. They could cancel your frequent flier account,” said Henry Harteveldt, Airline Industry Analyst.

United Airlines and Orbitz sued skiplagged.com in 2014, the website that helps travelers find cheaper fares. The case was dismissed on procedural grounds, but skiplagged.com now puts explicit warnings on it sites, that this type of ticketing is risky and should not be used often.

“The more a traveler does it, the higher likelihood an airline is going to say, hey, you’ve missed your end destination, three, four, five times. And at that point, they’re internally are going to say, okay, is something else going on here with this customer? And that is going to raise some flags internally.

Many travelers can do it without any issue at all. We encourage travelers to understand what the risks are, to do what’s right for them,” said Dan Gellert, COO of Skiplagged.

Harteveldt says skiplagging is a very risky bet, and if you or a member of your family gets caught, you could end up in a lot of trouble with the airline. “I’m just not sure that the savings are worth the risk even with the high airfares we’re seeing right now.”