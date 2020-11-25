Stretch Your Dollar: Skipping some sides will help you save on holiday meals

Stretch Your Dollar

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — This Thanksgiving is unlike any other, and with so many people out of work, it may be hard to do a traditional meal.

News 8 is stretching your dollar with how you can still celebrate without all the extras.

Thanksgiving is tomorrow which means time is running out to make your plans.

If the cost of a feast for a small crowd is holding you back, Beth Dalbey with Patch suggests considering sticking with just a few staples and doing away with the extras to save money..

“Just think about redoing or deviating from the classics. You don’t have to buy a 22-pound turkey. Think about a leg or a breast or just skip the turkey altogether.”

Choose your meal based on foods that are in season right now and less expensive at the store — like winter squash, pumpkin, carrots and sweet potato.

Another idea to save: Cook your favorite sides and do a swap with neighbors with families. Put them in individual containers and leave your contributions at a distance for one another.

Or, skip the traditional feast altogether. Try another recipe you’ve been considering to make the day special…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss