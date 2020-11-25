Stretch Your Dollar: Skipping some sides will help you save on holiday meals

(WTNH) — This Thanksgiving is unlike any other, and with so many people out of work, it may be hard to do a traditional meal.

News 8 is stretching your dollar with how you can still celebrate without all the extras.

Thanksgiving is tomorrow which means time is running out to make your plans.

If the cost of a feast for a small crowd is holding you back, Beth Dalbey with Patch suggests considering sticking with just a few staples and doing away with the extras to save money..

“Just think about redoing or deviating from the classics. You don’t have to buy a 22-pound turkey. Think about a leg or a breast or just skip the turkey altogether.”

Choose your meal based on foods that are in season right now and less expensive at the store — like winter squash, pumpkin, carrots and sweet potato.

Another idea to save: Cook your favorite sides and do a swap with neighbors with families. Put them in individual containers and leave your contributions at a distance for one another.

Or, skip the traditional feast altogether. Try another recipe you’ve been considering to make the day special…