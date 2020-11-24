Stretch Your Dollar: Some holiday deals are better before Black Friday

(ABC NEWS/WTNH) — It’s a very different season for holiday shopping.

News 8 is stretching your dollar with why you shouldn’t wait for Black Friday to get the best discounts.

This year’s hottest gift for teens is sold out at all the major outlets. The PS5 gaming console is unavailable online as desperate parents wait for new batches of products to become available

“I would just encourage consumers to check across multiple retailers’ websites and check through the week,” advised Brad Loftus, senior partner, Boston Consulting Group.

In a time when shoppers are usually researching and planning how they will find deals on Black Friday, many of the best discounts already available.

While Walmart has advertised new deals and a new shipment of PS5s dropping Nov. 25 at 9 p.m., experts said stores want us to shop now

“Given the peak demand that they’re expecting, the earlier they can push the orders, the easier it is for them to fulfill those orders in time,” Loftus said.

Social distancing and store occupancy limits mean shoppers are much more likely to go online to buy. Roughly 85% of retailers are planning to heavily promote online options as part of COVID-safe shopping.

“In many cases retailers have been doing deals all the way through November, with new deals coming out for this Black Friday week.”

As you make these buys early in the season, be sure to ask about their return policy or price match policy to see if you’ll be able to put any money back in your wallet if the price on a certain item comes down later in the season.