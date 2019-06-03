Stretch Your Dollar: Spending trends for graduates
(WTNH) - Celebrating the graduate in your life? Better plan on opening your wallet but it's not always easy figuring out how much to give.
We are stretching your dollar with a look at the spending trends for graduates.
It's a time of new beginnings when teenagers say sayonara to high school while those in college prepare to enter the "real" world.
If you want to spoil the graduate in your life, plan to give some cash. According to a survey by The National Retail Federation, the average person buying gifts will spend about 102 bucks.
Sorry grads. That's a little less than last year's average of roughly 105 dollars.
Giving that green will be the most popular gift, especially if it is inside a greeting card.
32 percent of those surveyed say they will give a gift card instead. 10 percent are giving electronics.
One growing trend? Friends giving friends gifts.
45 percent of those ages 18 to 24 will spend about 74 dollars. Mostly on cash and a card.
Those 65-years and older, like grandparents, plan to give an average of 107 dollars.
The biggest spenders are the parents, ages group -- 45 - 54 who are forking over nearly 120 dollars.
In total, spending on the class of 2019 is expected to reach 5.2 billion dollars. Not bad for the recent grads.
==
Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.
More Stories
-
- Settlement reached in health care data breach involving 16 states
- Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Connecticut
- Overnight fire sends 3 New Haven firefighters to hospital
- PD: Norwich woman attacks pregnant McDonald's manager due to displeasure with chicken sandwich
- Big E flash sale offering $8.00 tickets Wednesday
- M.A.L.E.S. Club encourages Meriden middle schoolers to work hard, be honest & dress for success
- $5 million lawsuit alleges police beat man at party
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
The science behind studying mosquitoes this season
In case you didn't realize, mosquito season is in full swing, and thanks to a very wet spring, the population is through the roof.Read More »
- Safety dos and don'ts of handling a tornado outbreak
- Preparing for Hurricane Season
- After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States
- Mostly cloudy but warmer for Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms tonight
- 80,000 without power, but no deaths reported from Ohio tornado
- Tornadoes rake 2 Oklahoma cities, killing 2 and injuring 29
- Today's Connecticut Forecast
Don't Miss
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…
We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…Read More »
Join us for the Capitol Report…
On Wednesday, June 5th at 4 p.m., join News 8's Mark Davis, George Colli…Read More »
Disaster Relief after storms…
The American Red Cross is on location helping those affected by the…Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
News 8's Gil Simmons, Alyssa Taglia take part in Special Olympics Torch Run
The Special Olympics Torch Run is getting underway in Groton on Wednesday...Read More »
-
Settlement reached in health care data breach involving 16 states
A settlement has been reached in the first health care data breach lawsuit...Read More »
-
Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Connecticut
Someone in Connecticut purchased a very valuable Mega Millions ticket!Read More »
-
Overnight fire sends 3 New Haven firefighters to hospital
An overnight fire in New Haven left several people without a home, and put 4...Read More »
-
PD: Norwich woman attacks pregnant McDonald's manager due to displeasure with chicken sandwich
Police responded to a Norwich McDonald's on Friday night after learning on an...Read More »
Video Center
-
News 8's Gil Simmons, Alyssa Taglia taking part in Special Olympics Torch Run
The Special Olympics Torch Run is getting underway in Groton on Wednesday afternoon.Read More »
-
Florida judge: Ex-deputy to turn in passport or stay in jail
A former deputy assigned to the Florida high school where 17 people were fatally shot will have to stay in jail for now on charges of child neglect and negligence for failing to intervene.Read More »
-
Overnight fire sends 3 New Haven firefighters to hospital
An overnight fire in New Haven left several people without a home, and put 4 people in the hospital. Three of them were New Haven firefighters .Read More »