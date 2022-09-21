(WTNH) — The world is watching as Puerto Rico once again cleans up from the latest major hurricane, and coupled with the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, more families are looking for ways to help out.

But, you have to protect yourself and your money as you give back.

With so much going on in the world, from natural disasters such as Hurricane Fiona to the now seven-month-long crisis in Ukraine, people are looking to help those in need.

While help is always needed, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) has noted red flags to be wary of so you don’t fall victim to a scam. Scammers are out now more than ever, attempting to take advantage of vulnerable situations.

Consider this tip: look closely at the name of a charity. Search for copycat names or those similar to reputable, well-known organizations.

Avoid clicking on links or opening attachments from anyone soliciting donations. And never provide your information.

In response to robocalls, texts, or emails, where can you be giving your donations?

Connecticut-based Americares is offering to help in Puerto Rico. Charity Navigator and charitywatch.org help with finding Ukraine relief and other trustworthy charities.

If you do want to donate, be sure to use a credit card only. That’s traceable and offers protection. Also, avoid anything requesting cash, wire transfers, and gift cards.