NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Spring is beginning, and while you tidy at home, experts suggest you also pay some attention to your money.

We’re Stretching Your Dollar with five tips from Bankrate to spring clean your credit report.

First, you want to remember to monitor your credit report. Under federal law, consumers can receive a free copy of their credit report once every 12 months from each major credit-reporting bureau, Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. However, you want to order one at a time and space them out over the year so you can check your credit report every few months.

Next, you should review your personal information, such as your name, address, and social security number. A serious error can potentially have serious consequences.

Make sure all accounts on your credit report are yours. Remember that some lenders, like financing companies that issue store-brand credit cards, will probably have a different name than the actual store’s.

Be sure to check your account for discrepancies. Is there something you don’t recognize?

Verify that any accounts containing negative information belong to you. Someone else’s information may be included in your report by mistake.

Dispute mistakes the right way. If someone else’s information is on your report, or there are accounts listed that aren’t familiar to you, contact the credit bureau. All three bureaus have online dispute forms to help you quickly resolve credit-report errors.

Finally, if you file a dispute, document everything, and save those documents in a safe place.