Conn. (WTNH) — The unofficial start to summer, and all retailers need to make official changes to their shelves.

Dealnews.com is out with the best buys to consider to save money year-round. It’s time to move spring apparel out, which is a good buy as it can be worn throughout the summer..

Fitness gear goes on sale this month as people try to revive those resolutions as we approach beach days. And dinner and cook wear goes on sale. It may seem unusual, but you can thank peak wedding season for the break on those items.

One more–it’s the month of dad. As we approach Father’s Day, typical items to be marked down–think clothing, tools and golf accessories.

What not to buy: Patio furniture. Deals will come mid to later summer. You’ll find some mattress deals around 4th of July.