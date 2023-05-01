NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As we anticipate the flowers following those end-of-April showers, we are stretching your dollar on some deals to brighten these spring days.

First, get those grills early. May is the true start of the grilling season, so look for discounts on gas and charcoal grills. The earlier you shop, the better chance you have of saving.

As Memorial Day approaches, demand increases and popular brands tend to go out of stock or sell for full price. This will also be a good month for mattresses, especially as Memorial Day approaches.

And air conditioners — you want to make moves now before we hit the higher temperatures.

Nerd Wallet also states that small appliances, such as coffee makers, blenders, furniture and spring apparel, are all good buys in May as we prepare for the hot temps.