Conn. (WTNH) — We are springing forward this weekend and kicking-off St. Patrick’s Day festivities. We’re Stretching Your Dollar with activities this Freebie Friday to save you money.

Friday is movie night at the Connecticut Historical Society from 6 to 8 p.m. There’s a special showing of ‘Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs.’ Come comfy and enjoy popcorn and juice.

Mark your calendar for Tuesday as a great splurge day! Wayback Burgers is hosting a nationwide donation day. 10% of sales that day will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of America. You order what you want and the money automatically goes to a good cause.

Save your spot for an upcoming workshop for kids at Lowe’s. They’ll be thinking spring with a cardinal garden ornament workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in store on Saturday the 18th. You can reserve your spot now.

Take in some fresh entertainment over the weekend. On Sunday, attend the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New Haven. We’ll be bringing it to you live here on News 8 starting at 2 p.m. There are also parades in Hartford, Milford, and New London.