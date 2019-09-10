Stretch Your Dollar: Staying ahead of those important fall house chores

(WTNH) — As summer starts to wind down, it’s time to start thinking about getting ready for the cooler months. You may not want to hear it, but the time is now to start prepping your home for winter.

We’re stretching your dollar with savings on those fall chores.

The end of summer and start of fall is a nice time of year, but we all know what’s behind it. It’s why it’s important you take time during the comfortable months to prepare for the cold.

Fall is more than just the pretty leaves and good eats at the festivals. It’s also a time to prep your home for what’s ahead.

Consumer Reports says start with your chimney. Clean it out now so it’s safe when it comes time to use it.

Stay on top of the leaves as they fall as they can kill your grass if they’re matted down by snow.

Also, if you’ve been putting it off, it’s time to get the roof checked. Consider having a professional look for leaks. That will only cause bigger problems when temperatures drop below freezing. Keep an eye on your gutter as the leaves begin to fall.

When you’re done with them for the season, remember to close your hoses. Pipes can burst and when the water inside freezes, it expands creating an expensive mess.

It’s also the season to replace your furnace filter and program your thermostat to adjust while you’re not home. That alone can save you roughly $100 a year.

Plugging leaks and cleaning up around your home are easy chores that will turn into costly problems we can’t afford to ignore.

The earlier you can check for leaks the better. Once it gets cold, everyone else will be doing it which means demand and prices will go up. It’s one of those things people don’t typically address, until they need it done right away.