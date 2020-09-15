Stretch Your Dollar: Staying ahead when applying for jobs this fall

It’s starting to feel like fall! And while it may seem early, you may want to start thinking about landing that seasonal job. Experts say it’s going to be competitive this year. We are stretching your dollar with where you should look to get ahead.

Money.com says there are 2.5 unemployed workers for every job opening. So if you’ve had an easy time in holiday seasons past, you may not want to go into this one as confident. You really need to start the process early.

Targeting your job search to certain companies will give you the upper hand. Businesses with e-commerce offerings like Amazon and Walmart have been booming during the pandemic, while department stores have struggled.

Here’s a look at a few places who’ve already announced their hiring this year: Michael’s Arts & Crafts looking to hire about 16,000 workers. UPS, 100,000. Flowers.com is looking to fill 10,000 roles and some stores like Gap are looking to fill remote positions.

Money says the type of jobs available could also be different this year. With so many americans turning to online shopping, warehouse jobs are seeing a significant increase. The job listings for those on Indeed has nearly doubled compared to this time last year. Some will be staggering shifts to allow for a safe working environment