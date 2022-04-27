Conn. (WTNH) — A new study sheds light on how many Americans, particularly women, are not making enough money to support their families.

The study, which was released overnight by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, shows the wage many people warn does not nearly cover the amount needed for basic necessities.

Researchers found a typical household with one adult and two children needs to make $35.80 an hour to cover food, housing, healthcare, and childcare costs. Yet, the federal minimum wage is far lower than $7.25 an hour.

“In some places, it would take a 200% increase for the average wage to meet the living wage,” Sheri Johnson, co-director of County Health Rankings and Roadmaps, said.

The study also found a growing gender-pay gap. Women earn about 80 cents on the dollar for the same work.

To earn the average annual salary of a white man:

A White woman must work three more months to make the same amount

A Black woman must work for seven more months

And a Hispanic woman must work nearly 10 more months

“It’s important that we take steps to close the gender gap so that women can meet their full potential, can create economic security for themselves and for their families and their communities,” Johnson said.

The study also found that childcare has become a major drain on the resources of American families. On average, a household with two children now spends a quarter of its income on childcare.

“What do we need to do to create a childcare system that is affordable and accessible and that sets our kids off on a path of long-term success?” Johnson questioned.