(WTNH) — Now that school is out, your teenager may be looking to make some extra cash this summer and rack-up some important work experience.

The first course of action? Knowing who is hiring.

The summer job market is hot.

“Demand is high everywhere,” Cory Hutchinson, general manager of Funtown Splashtown USA said.

Hutchinson, who runs a water and amusement park in Maine, relies on teens all summer long.

“Teen workers are a huge part of our team,” Hutchinson said. “They’ve always been very critical to our operation.”

Demand in the U.S. is particularly high for lifeguards amidst a shortage that’s led thousands of pools to close or reduce hours this summer.

Even as the overall economy slows, teen hires are expected to spike — from camp workers and instructors in sports and the arts to retail and restaurant jobs. Businesses are expected to pay teen workers more than they did last year, for an average of nearly $15 an hour — a 9% increase. Construction is offering one of the highest wages at nearly $18 an hour.

18-year-old Jack Johnson is set to make more this summer, which is good news.

“It was definitely a nice welcome surprise, I was very happy to see that, it definitely makes me want to work even more,” Johnson, a lead in the rides department at Funtown Splashtown USA said.

Other places to look for work outside of retain include landscaping, dog-walking, and babysitting. All high-paying jobs with openings are just about everywhere.

“If you’re a teenage job seeker out there right now, there’s many opportunities, and you should take advantage of them, and quickly, because they’re going to fade just like summer,” Nick Bunker, director of North American Economic Research at Indeed said.

Find jobs for teens via Indeed here.