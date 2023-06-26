(WTNH) — It’s about to be Christmas in July: The big sales coming your way next month.

We’re Stretching Your Dollar with the best deals so you can plan ahead.

Major retailers are gearing-up for a summer sale showdown — from electronics to patio furniture, kids clothing, and makeup. Target, Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart are all promising Christmas-season savings in July.

So, how can you make the most of the battle for your buck?

“Retailers are noticing consumers are kind of stepping away from discretionary spending,” Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst for Dealnews.com, said. “So for those households that may be looking to pick up really great deals on necessities you may see those mixed in with good prices on laptops and furniture.”

First up and getting in on the action early is Target with their Target Circle Week. The seven days straight of savings begins July 9 for loyalty members with some compelling gift card deals. You can score a $10 gift card with a $40 beauty and health products purchase, or spend $50 on household essentials and receive a $15 gift card from the store.

Best Buy’s Black Friday in July happens the 10 through 12. The store is teasing deep discounts on TVs, laptops, headphones, and smart watches in store and online.

The OG summer shopping event is Amazon Prime Day, kicking-off for 48 hours on July 11. This year, it’s introducing the “invite-only” offers for prime members.

“You have to request an invitation from Amazon and if you are accepted you’ll receive a link to buy the product at the Prime Day price on Prime Day,” Ramhold said.

Shoppers can also expect Amazon-branded devices like Kindles and Alexas will be discounted up to 60% off.

Early access to deals is also a perk for Walmart Plus members, starting at 12 p.m. on July 10. That’s your chance to snap=up online-only sales for your home, like $170 off a Dyson and $350 off a Shark robot vacuum.

Experts add that July is a great time to snap up essentials like school supplies. You can bet we’ll see back-to-school deals in August, but this may be better for the big ticket items like electronics.