Stretch your Dollar: Surveying your property before a storm

(WTNH) — Residents across Connecticut have had a taste of storm season — a reminder to make take a close look at your property to ensure you’ll be ok in the next storm.

Here are a few things to be looking out for:

Experts remind you that anything on your property is your responsibility, so that’s where you should start.

Check your trees: if one is showing obvious signs of decay, you may want to have it trimmed or removed. You could be liable for damage, even when it falls on your neighbor’s property.

While you’re out there, survey the trees in your neighbor’s yard as well. Let them know if there’s one that could become a problem for both of you.

Also check with your insurance company to see what they will cover. You don’t want to wait until a storm is coming to do this one! Most insurance companies will have a blackout period which prevents you from making changes.

It’s important to survey your property after each storm as there may newly lose branches or unstable trees that can cause problems in the future after severe weather moves through.