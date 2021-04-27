Stretch your Dollar: Taking advantage of travel, shopping benefits your long-term memberships offer

As you get to spring cleaning at home, it’s a good time to spring clean your finances. And in some cases, that may mean taking a close look at the memberships available to you.

Maybe it’s time to shake up the routine and develop new smart shopping or saving habits.

Lifestyle expert Trae Bodge said watching your spending and saving is first. Then, look for opportunities based on the time of year. Look for sales and check coupon sites.

“We’re coming up on Memorial Day travel, so I would expect to start seeing a lot of deals around travel…which is also known for deep discounts on mattresses and appliances,” Bodge said.

And, review those memberships you have, like AAA or AARP, that may offer savings on essentials.

“Everything from hotels to car rentals to meals, to general shopping, home, tech,” Bodge said. “So there are lots of discounts available through some of those memberships you already have.”

Of course, you want to focus on the family essentials first: The food, bills, and cutting down debt.

Bodge told us something you may not know: You can join AARP at any age and see what discounts are available to you. The deal is, those discounts get better, the older you are.