(WTNH) – It’s an exciting time for bargain shoppers! Target Deal Days and Amazon Prime Day deals are starting next week.

Target Deal Days are back, giving you a full 72 hours to shop and save. Starting on Monday, July 11, and lasting through July 13, you can find deep discounts in-store that promise to go toe-to-toe with Amazon’s Prime Day deals. Prime Day is set to begin on July 12 through July 13.

Sites like retailmenot.com have said that Target shoppers can expect great deals this week. For example, if you spend $50 on food and beverages, you will get a $10 Target gift card with same-day services.

You can also expect to see up to $70 off Apple products, 50% off tech and headphones, 25% off beauty products, 30% off home items, 50% off select apparel and accessories, 50% off select toys, and 40% off kitchen appliances.

Lastly, remember that great savings can be expected on Target-owned brands, and if you’re a Target Red Card holder you get an extra 5% off all purchases and free shipping.