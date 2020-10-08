Stretch Your Dollar: Target, Walmart to compete with Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is coming up on Oct. 13 and 14, but we are getting an early look at the deals we are stretching your dollar with what experts say you should look for to save money.

According to MSN and Deals News, with people spending more time at home, 40% of the deals on Amazon’s Prime Day are likely to be home and garden related.

That also means TVs and home entertainment will be discounted. In fact, they found a Toshiba 32-inch smart HD fire TV is marked down more than 30%.

Some furniture, appliances and tools are 20% off.

Not surprisingly, Amazon devices, such as the Echo or Kindle, will also be deeply discounted.

Target has also announced its own sales event — Target Deal Days — during the same two-day period. It said it will have more than double the digital deals it offered last year on electronics, beauty items, toys and more.

Walmart said it will feature Black Friday-like savings during its “big save event,” which starts the evening of Oct. 11 and runs through Oct. 15.

The deals will include $50 off of a pioneer woman 6-quart instant pot and a 55-inch Roku smart TV for $248.