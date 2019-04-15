Stretch Your Dollar

Stretch Your Dollar: Tax Day deals and freebies

Posted: Apr 15, 2019 07:00 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 15, 2019 08:06 AM EDT

It's tax day! And we all know this can be a trying time, as many of you hand over some money to Uncle Sam. That's why businesses are offering deals to ease the stress.

We are stretching your dollar with where you'll find deals and freebies Monday.

If you're feeling *taxed* and are looking for a vacation, book Monday and Orbitz will match all taxes and fees you pay by giving you travel dollars in "Orbucks'

Get a "deduction" on some of your meals today. You can get $2 off a smoothie at Smoothie King now through the 18th. The deal is available on their app.

Get a free medium sub from Firehouse Subs with a purchase. Use the code "Tax Day" now through Wednesday.

Look around for tax-themed "10/40" deals at restaurants. Boston Market and Brugger's Bagels are two places with $10.40 specials.

The Max Restaurant Group is doing a buy one get one deal at its participating restaurants on this tax day.

To ease the stress of taxes, get a free hydromassage at Planet Fitness locations.

As always, call ahead to ensure your location is participating.

