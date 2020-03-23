Stretch Your Dollar: Tax deadline extended to July 15

If you’ve yet to do your taxes, we’re stretching your dollar with the latest information on how the coronavirus is impacting your tax filing.

The Treasury Department and IRS announced the federal income tax due date has yet again been extended. The new date to file by is July 15, This move made by the government comes as the country deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s what you need to know: You’re automatically eligible.

You do not need to apply for this extension.

It does apply to businesses as well.

But here’s what’s important to note: This is only for federal filing, not state. As it stands now, Connecticut taxes are still due April 15th.