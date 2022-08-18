(WTNH) – Connecticut’s tax-free week kicks off this weekend, and as you get ready for back-to-school shopping and getting your supply lists together, C-NBC has some tips to help you save.

First, choose your credit card wisely. Pick one that can give you cash back on purchases, or if you’re in the market for a new card, choose one that will give you a welcome bonus if you spend a certain amount of money.

Right now, Citi Double Cash is giving $200 if you spend $1,500 in the first six months. Plus, a 2% cash back on eligible purchases.

Next, consider buying used or refurbished items, like laptops. Plenty of apps and sites offer this option, such as Amazon, Best Buy, and eBay to name a few. You can also find discounts on “like new” items.

Finally, if you’re shopping online, take advantage of coupon codes. There are a lot of back-to-school checks sits, such as “Coupon Cabin” and “Retain Me Not” as a starting point.

But, many sites will send them in your email or on the homepage of their websites.

Browser extensions can also help with this. Honey is a popular one to try, and browser extensions can compare prices for you across sites. And, they can automatically apply coupons at checkout to earn you cash back while shopping online.

Be sure to take advantage of those student discounts where they exist as well, you can find lists of them online. But it’s smart before checking out to ask if there is a discount you may be eligible for.

And of course, remember if you have to buy clothes and shoes, you can catch a break on the state’s sales tax next week in Connecticut starting on Sunday.