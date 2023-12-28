NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — 2023 is coming to a close and soon it will be tax filing season. We’re stretching your dollar with the tax-related tasks you may still want to get done before ringing in the new year.

Even though the tax deadline isn’t until April 2024, it’s never too early to get a head start.

“It’s a really great time to start thinking about your taxes,” Lisa Greene-Lewis with Turbo Tax said.

She said there are a few tax-related tasks that can help maximize your refund or minimize the taxes you owe.

“By contributing to your 401k, you’re actually lowering your taxable income. And then, you know, if your employer’s match, that’s a win altogether because you’re building your nest egg, and then you’re also increasing your retirement by lowering it and lowering your taxable income.”

Then there’s deferring income.

“If you’re expecting a bonus from your employer, maybe you can ask them to hold off until the 1st week in January. You know, that’s pretty close, so you’re still receiving it, but you won’t be taxed on it for this tax year.”

What about tax deductions?

“Charitable contributions is a good one if you can itemize your deductions you could do that by December 31st and donate, and you could get a deduction on your taxes.”

Experts say it’s also a great time to review your investments, especially if you took any losses.

You may look at those and decide to make some changes in the new year to offset any losses or gains, and make sure to prepare your paperwork as early as possible. Get organized that way your documents are ready when you file.