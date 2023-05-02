(WTNH) — There are a lot of days to celebrate those who do so much for us throughout the year, and this month, teachers are in the spotlight.

We’re Stretching Your Dollar with deals and freebies our educators can find ahead of Teacher Appreciation Week.

At participating TGI Fridays, teachers dining in can get a free meal Tuesday with a valid school ID.

If you’re not a member at Costco, teachers get a $20 shop card when you join for the first time.

If you’re doing any moving, Budget Truck Rental is giving teachers 20% off local moves and 15% off one-way. Use the discount code “TEACH” to redeem.

When it comes to tech, teachers can receive 60% off Adobe products and $200 off Apple products all year long.

These are just the start this month — next week is the official Teacher Appreciation Week where more businesses will be rolling-out special deals.