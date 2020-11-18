 

Stretch Your Dollar: Thanksgiving meal kits may be the way to go this year

(WTNH/ABC News) — Thanksgiving gatherings are likely to be smaller this year, maybe just your immediate family — if you’re looking to keep it simple and small.

News 8 is stretching your dollar with how you may be able to avoid the grocery store chaos altogether.

Cooking Thanksgiving dinner is a tradition, but grocery shopping for the meal during a pandemic is a tradition many would happily skip.

So this year, how about a meal kit delivered to your doorstep?

Companies are offering turkey breasts, sides and in some cases, desert.

Blue Apron, Home Chef, HelloFresh, Whole Foods and Costco are just a few highlighted by ABC News.

Some kits will come with a hefty price tag. For instance, Blue Apron’s kit offers the main dish and all the fixings for six to eight people for $135.

“If you’re not someone who can just come up with a recipe, or likes to follow your own recipe, doing something like Blue Apron could be a great option for you,” said Rachel Askinaki, a food reporter for Business Insider. 

HelloFresh’s meal will serve 8-10 people for $160.

“They also offer a different meal with beef tenderloin that feeds four to six people, so if you’re a little bit smaller and you can do without the turkey or you prefer beef, that’s a good option for you as well.”

Home Chef’s à la carte option has turkey that serves six at a $45 price tag — that’s just a bit more than $7 per person. It can be sold alone or combined with sides and dessert. 

Depending on where you’re headed, Whole Foods is offering a pre-cooked meal for four for $70. 

Kroger is offering meal bundles that range from $50 to $80 and feed up to eight.

