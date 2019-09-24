Stretch Your Dollar: The best and cheapest time to book holiday flights

The first day of fall isn’t ushering in cool weather across the country, but it is the best time to start planning those cold weather trips. We’re stretching your dollar with the best time to buy holiday airfare.

Now is the time to book flights for the holidays. According to AAA, the ideal time to buy air travel for Thanksgiving and Christmas begins Wednesday.

But you need to move fast. By Halloween, most of the good deals will be over and flights will start filling up as travelers rush to make reservations.

While there is no way to guarantee you are getting absolute best prices available, being flexible with travel dates can help. For Thanksgiving, fly on Monday, November 25th or on Thanksgiving Day for the lowest rate.

The Christmas holiday is similar with flights on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are traditionally the cheapest.