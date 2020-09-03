Stretch Your Dollar: The best deals happening this Labor Day weekend

Labor Day is this weekend marks the last big sales event before the holidays at the end of the year. We are stretching your dollar with where the best deals are this weekend.

Amid a pandemic, a lot is different this year. One thing that hasn’t changed is the opportunity for savings this Labor Day. DealNews’s Michael Bonebright says shop early – it’s a clearance event so you want to make sure you get the item you want..

“For Labor Day you want to be shopping for you home and for yourself. You’ll find clothing deals, especially outdoor clothing from Rei, Patagonia, Columbia. All of those brands are taking huge discounts on stuff that’s normally pretty expensive.”

Furniture and mattress deals are big this weekend. And you may find a deal for your home office if you still need something,

“So your webcam, mic, a new laptop or a second laptop if your kids are in virtual school, those can be a good deal right now, they’ll continue to be pretty good throughout September.”

However, if you’re shopping for a smart home or a new TV, he says to wait until black Friday. Here’s what else you want to avoid:

“You don’t want to buy Halloween decor or costumes. You don’t want to buy boots or sweaters. Any of that new fall stuff coming out, don’t waste your money. It’ll go on sale later this year.”

If you’re an Apple user, don’t forget newer models come out soon. Cell phone retailers will want to make room for the newer models, so keep an eye out on clearance sales.

Remember this could be the last big sales event before the holidays at the end of the year. The only thing that could happen is if Amazon decides to roll out a Prime Day. They canceled their annual event this summer because of the pandemic.

The other good thing about this one is the inventory is better online and the sales are the same, so feel free to shop safely from home.