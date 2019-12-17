Stretch Your Dollar: The best gifts under $50

The countdown to Christmas may have you scrambling to find ideas for the loved ones still on your shopping list. Last minute doesn’t have to break the bank. We are stretching your dollar with what Consumer Reports found are some of the best items under $50.



Natalie Van Der Meer from Consumer Reports gave us two products for the coffee lover – the Hamilton 12 cup brewer that costs $25 and brews in less than 10 minutes. Or for cold brew this portable pot…



“You just pop water and grinds into the top here, you let it sit for 12-24 hours, then in the morning you just unscrew the top and your coffee will be down here at the bottom. And you can just take it to go and drink right out of it.”



That’s more expensive than $50, but a unique gadget for someone who’s on the go!



Headphones are popular this year. Scosche headphones can as low as $10. Or for the chef on your list, a lodge six-quart dutch oven ranks well across the board.



“We actually run it through a bunch of tests here at Consumer Reports. Everything from simmering tomato sauce to even baking bread in one of these and it did very well.”



The Chefman no overflow Belgian wafflemaker is about $30 and one of their favorite tech products this year.

The $50 Amazon Fire 7 tablet has a battery that lasts around 8 hours.

For full list of gifts under $50, visit their website here.