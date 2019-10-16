Stretch Your Dollar: The best Halloween sales out right now

If you still have Halloween items to buy, there’s a way to save money! We are stretching your dollar with a breakdown of the best Halloween sales out there right now.

For baby or toddler costumes, Carter’s is having a 60-percent off sale.

Claires is 50 percent off if its costume accessories you’re looking for.

For Disney, Star Wars or Marvel characters, shopdisney.com is 30 percent off.

For the adults, Hobby Lobby is 40 percent off crafting items for spooky do-it-yourself projects.

Home Depot has 50 percent off Halloween tableware.

Michael’s is having a sale on fall decor. Look for a 50 – 70 percent sale there.

For candy, U.S. News says candy starts at $2 at Walmart. You’ll find various buy one, get one free deals at Walgreens.

